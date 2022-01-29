Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,098 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $127,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.04. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,408 shares of company stock valued at $64,354,064. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

