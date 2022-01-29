Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 53,555 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $117,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 584.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

