LXI REIT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:LXI)

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LXI traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 146 ($1.97). 2,216,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,500. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.17. LXI REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 120.20 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 155.60 ($2.10). The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

