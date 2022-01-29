LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LMDX. Raymond James initiated coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th.

LMDX opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.56. LumiraDx has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

About LumiraDx

