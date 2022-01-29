Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 94,586 shares of company stock worth $1,347,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.03. 7,553,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,396. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

