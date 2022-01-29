Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.23

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 202649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

LU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lufax by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lufax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,355,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

