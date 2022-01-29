LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $197.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 415.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

