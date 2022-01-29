Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Logitech International by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,902,000 after buying an additional 341,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Logitech International by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 147,156 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Logitech International by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 146,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.23. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.