Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $393.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.89. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

