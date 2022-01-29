Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $95,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.