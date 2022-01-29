Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF)’s stock price was down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

