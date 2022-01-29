Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $356.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.40.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $340,702,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

