Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 220,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,329,858 shares.The stock last traded at $27.70 and had previously closed at $29.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.54.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

