Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Head-To-Head Survey

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lightbridge and GreenBox POS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightbridge and GreenBox POS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$14.42 million ($2.28) -2.34 GreenBox POS $8.52 million 18.55 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

GreenBox POS has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Summary

GreenBox POS beats Lightbridge on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

