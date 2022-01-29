Liberum Capital Trims Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Target Price to GBX 470

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 470 ($6.34) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.17) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.43) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.77) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.63) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 695.91 ($9.39).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 432.10 ($5.83) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 396.60 ($5.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 488.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

