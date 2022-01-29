Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 206,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 263,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$259.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.0808791 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 983,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,268,822.07.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

