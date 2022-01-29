Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. 424,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,308. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $10.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.