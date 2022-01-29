LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.27. LG Display shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 14,957 shares.

LPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of LG Display by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LG Display by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 739.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 24.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

