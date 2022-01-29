Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 50,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 63,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 317,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 15,078.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 407,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 405,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

