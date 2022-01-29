LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LexaGene stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.26. 88,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,895. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.20 and a fifty-two week high of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.36.
About LexaGene
