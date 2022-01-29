LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LexaGene stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.26. 88,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,895. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.20 and a fifty-two week high of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.36.

Get LexaGene alerts:

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.