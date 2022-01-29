Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.8222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

