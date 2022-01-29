Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 2,353.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.33.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

