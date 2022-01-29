Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Down 96.7% in January

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 105,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.