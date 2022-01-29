Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $5.87 on Friday. Latch has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. Analysts expect that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Latch by 19,619.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Latch by 91.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 816,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 389,871 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Latch by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

