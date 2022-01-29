Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $47.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CBRE Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the casino operator’s stock. CBRE Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.