Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Landstar System updated its Q1 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $155.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.18 and a 200 day moving average of $166.31. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

