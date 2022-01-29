Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.76 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 634,505 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its position in Landsea Homes by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 403,349 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 21.5% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 796,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 141,194 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Landsea Homes by 57.9% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 115,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 60.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

