Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $775.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $790.00 to $775.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85.
In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
