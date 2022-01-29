Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $775.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $790.00 to $775.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

