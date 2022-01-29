Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.95

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.95 ($26.08) and traded as high as €24.34 ($27.66). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €24.26 ($27.57), with a volume of 82,178 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.95.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

