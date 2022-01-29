Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $294.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $330.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.40.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $270.08 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $219.90 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.