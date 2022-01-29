L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

