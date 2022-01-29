Kuai Token Trading 220.9% Higher This Week (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 220.9% against the dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $909,617.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

