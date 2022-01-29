Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KNCRY opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

