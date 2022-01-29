KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Posts Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. KLA updated its Q3 guidance to $4.35-5.25 EPS.

KLA stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,552. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

