KLA Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KLA in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.59 EPS.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $366.65 on Friday. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $273,227,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after buying an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.