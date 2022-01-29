Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kirby stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. 750,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kirby stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Kirby worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

