Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €99.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €102.92 ($116.96).

FRA KGX opened at €79.48 ($90.32) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($92.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.92.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

