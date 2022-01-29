Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $269.22

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $269.22 and last traded at $269.22, with a volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGDEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.56 and its 200-day moving average is $317.25.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

