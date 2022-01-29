Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinder Morgan has the largest network of natural gas pipelines in North America that spreads across almost 70,000 miles. The company’s midstream properties are linked to all the prospective plays in the United States that are rich in natural gas. These extensive networks of gas pipelines provide it with stable fee-based revenues. Also, its Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) project is viewed as a game-changer. The company recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings owing to higher contributions from the Permian Highway Pipeline and a rebound in fuel demand. However, its balance sheet weakness is concerning. A decline in CO2 sales and crude volumes is affecting the company’s business. Also, a significant drop in project backlog is hurting the company’s bottom-line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

KMI opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

