Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $36,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

