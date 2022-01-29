Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE KRP opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $873.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.50%.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

