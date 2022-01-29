Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Keyera to a hold rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$23.59 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.51.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.