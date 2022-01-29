KeyCorp Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $575.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.57.
PAYC stock opened at $317.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.75. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
