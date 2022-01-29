KeyCorp Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $575.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.57.

PAYC stock opened at $317.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.75. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

