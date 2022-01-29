Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Herbert Derek Hopkins Sells 92,166 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Herbert Derek Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32.

On Monday, December 20th, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after buying an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after buying an additional 673,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after buying an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

