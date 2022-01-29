Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.86% from the company’s previous close.
LON:KMR opened at GBX 428 ($5.77) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 443.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 432.50. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 354 ($4.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.37.
