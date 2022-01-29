Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.86% from the company’s previous close.

LON:KMR opened at GBX 428 ($5.77) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 443.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 432.50. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 354 ($4.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.37.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.