KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $41.20 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.
In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.