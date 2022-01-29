KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $41.20 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.