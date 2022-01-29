Karen Kwan Sells 10,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$575,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$265,000.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$280,000.00.

ATZ stock opened at C$58.13 on Friday. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.86.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

