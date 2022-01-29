JustBet (WINR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,678.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $187,957.26 and approximately $1,678.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.97 or 0.06699321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,574.80 or 1.00130567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051978 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

