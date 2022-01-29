Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the network equipment provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years. Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

