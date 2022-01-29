Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the network equipment provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years. Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

